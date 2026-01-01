Dispensaries with military discounts in Cle Elum, Washington
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- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup51.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- RECGreen Life Cannabis - Wenatchee34.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- MED & RECYakima Weed Company - South48.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins66.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins67.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins69.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup74.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup75.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins75.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins77.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins77.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup77.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup77.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins79.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup79.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
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