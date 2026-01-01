Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Colville, Washington
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- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins164.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup168.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup182.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup206.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup206.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup207.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins207.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins210.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup210.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup213.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup214.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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