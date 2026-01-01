Dispensaries with industry discounts in Colville, Washington
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- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup154.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins164.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins167.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins167.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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