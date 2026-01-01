Dispensaries with senior discounts in Colville, Washington
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- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup135.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup154.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins164.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins167.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup168.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECBig Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls1 deal168.5 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup182.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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