Dispensaries with military discounts in Darrington, Washington
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- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup26.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup41.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins45.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup47.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup51.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins52.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup56.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup30.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
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