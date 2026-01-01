Dispensaries with senior discounts in Darrington, Washington
Results 1-30 of 450
All Dispensary results
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup26.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins45.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup47.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup51.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup56.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup30.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley34.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- RECLucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon35.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is by far my favorite shop in town! The deals they have are always 25% off and always consistent with what I am looking for. The selection is great but also the budtenders there are INCREDIBLY nice and knowledgeable, I refer my friends here all the time and haven’t heard a bad comment yet, everyone seems to be very pleased with this shop. Amazing atmosphere and it always smells so good, they definitely know how to hook you up with what you’re looking for.read full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore45.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.