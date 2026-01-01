Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Dayton, Washington
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- RECMagic Tree Collective47.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup120.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins177.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins191.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup191.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins192.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins218.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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