Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Deming, Washington
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- RECSouth Bellingham Buds12.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
They are so fantastic! I needed a lot of help with so many questions I had when they were out of what I was after.Very patient and fixed me up with a backup strain.Also,the strains that I was looking for are nearly impossible to find,but they have them!(just ran out of one).The prices are good,friendly people(and I can really ramble on)I am very picky about where I shop, this will be only the 3rd store that I will be giving my husband's money to LOL,and I'm sooo happy I found it.Great location you can get off and on the interstate very easy from north or south bound I-5.I can't wait for another visit or online order from Leafly.read full review
- MED & RECTrove Cannabis - Bellingham13.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This dumb out-of-state newbie to legal cannabis (from a very anti-cannabis state) very much enjoyed their very first visit to a dispensary! I did my research beforehand so I knew what I wanted before I got in, but the ladies who helped my local friends and I were very helpful, chill and gave personal recommendations. I would very happily visit again!read full review
- RECStar Outlet13.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Amazing staff friendly on the phone knowledgeable about products … if your like me & have a heavy tolerance or you want to find the max effects that can be achieved from cannabis definitely try the rso syringes … for $18 this stuff is what put medical mj on the map! If you have cancer it’s def worth a try. At worse it will make you laugh & eat & drink water & get good sleep so your treatments don’t take you down. Good luck & God Speed aka fk around & found out!read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley22.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup46.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins58.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup56.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECBud Hut - San Juan Island42.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip51.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup65.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup66.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins66.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins71.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup74.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
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