Pet friendly dispensaries in Des Moines, Washington
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- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup21.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup24.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup12.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup14.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup19.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn6.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle7.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle8.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup13.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District14.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
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