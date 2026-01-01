Dispensaries with parking on-site in East Wenatchee, Washington
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- RECGreen Life Cannabis - Wenatchee4.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup30.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- MED & RECYakima Weed Company - South59.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup60.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins72.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup85.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup97.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins97.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup97.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup97.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup98.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
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