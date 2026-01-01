Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ellensburg, Washington
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- MED & RECYakima Weed Company - South29.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup31.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins32.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup33.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins86.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins87.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins89.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup97.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins99.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain Rec3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup100.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup100.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins104.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup109.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
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