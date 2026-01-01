Dispensaries with parking on-site in Everett, Washington
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- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup6.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup7.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins14.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup16.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup20.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup28.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup5.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
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