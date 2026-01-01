Best weed dispensaries in Washington with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
2. The Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins29.0 mi awayOpen until 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- REC
7. Green Life Cannabis - Wenatchee27.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- MED & REC
8. Craft Cannabis - Wenatchee28.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- REC
9. The Back Porch - Recreational29.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & REC
10. The Happy Crop Shoppe - East WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins31.9 mi awayOpen until 11:55pm PT
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