Dispensaries with senior discounts in Forks, Washington
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- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles46.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
Floyd's in Port Angeles! Well, I’m still new to town, and I came from a non-420-friendly state, so walking into a shop and getting a bag of goodies is still a little like hippie Disneyland to me. But in a good way. I’ve been to a few cannabis shops in town, but I always come back to Floyd’s; it just feels comfortable. The folks are well-informed, well versed about all aspects of their wares. Today Adam was particularly patient and informative with me as I waffled with what I wanted. What seems to be lacking in the retail industry is patience and knowledge; Adam had an abundance of both, much appreciated. The selection is delightful and, well, I just cannot say enough, great prices, great products, great people. That’s a business model I can support.read full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim59.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins86.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins90.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins94.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup95.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup97.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup98.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup103.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins104.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins106.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
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