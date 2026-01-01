Dispensaries with first responder discounts near you
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins40.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- MEDAscend Cannabis - Ellicott City37.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Let me just say I’ve been waiting for Maryland to finally get real and let go and legalize you know what I’m say lady’s and gents?anyway I’m pretty bad off the last 5-6 months now I had a horrible car accident at work and have not worked or anything in 5 months let me say the people here are great helpful kind !!showed me EXACTLY what I needed to do and it’s great I can finally buy bud just like alcohol!!it’s seriously about freaking time lol anyway thanks guys and gals at ascend ur great and I’ll be seeing u really soon for a new treat !read full review
- MED & RECGreen Goods - Baltimore49.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love Ethos on Falls Road and the team there! They are so welcoming and the dispensary itself has a calming effect when you walk in from the outside world. They always have a parking spot open/free right out front so makes it super easy picking up my order when I drive there. Definitely check them out!!!read full review
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