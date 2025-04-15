Dispensaries with first time customer discounts near you
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)17.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
- MEDNational Holistic Healing Center25.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recommended National Holistic Healing's excellent services to all specialists. They all get prompts in my eyes. Thanks to you all for your hard work. Great that it's a Black woman-owned business. Excellent service, name some: Lil Micheal, Antoine, Shawn, and co-owner Micheal, and others.read full review
- MEDAdegoke Dispensary26.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Excellent Experience! Great, friendly staff who are very knowledgeable and always ready to help. The customer service is outstanding—they really go above and beyond. There's also a wide variety of products to choose from, which makes shopping easy and convenient. I would highly recommend Adegoke to anyone!read full review
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First time customer dispensary discount
If it's your first time at a dispensary, many offer a discount on your first visit. Explore something fun like fruity weed gummies, convenient pre-rolled joints, or a disposable THC vape pen. Make sure to talk with your budtender about your first time visit before checking out to redeem your discount.