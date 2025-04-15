Dispensaries with senior discounts near you
Results 1-30 of 715
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup28.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)17.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
- MEDNational Holistic Healing Center25.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recommended National Holistic Healing's excellent services to all specialists. They all get prompts in my eyes. Thanks to you all for your hard work. Great that it's a Black woman-owned business. Excellent service, name some: Lil Micheal, Antoine, Shawn, and co-owner Micheal, and others.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Senior discounts at dispensaries near you
Seniors can find dispensaries offering age-friendly discounts on a wide selection of cannabis products. From mellow joints to easy to dose gummies or convenient vape pens, these dispensaries near you offer senior discounts on their premium selection of products. Remember to check-in with your dispensary on age requirements and show your ID to redeem your deal.