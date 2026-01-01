Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts near you
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDFresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins103.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins105.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins177.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle Dispensary - Rowley (MED & REC)Pickup426.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)199.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)199.5 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Eatontown (Med)202.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I go there on occasion. Usaully I go for one or two of my favorite buds with high THC levels, that I cant get anywhere else. The place is much better since its expantion. Bigger place, more staff, different staff, variety/lifestyle of staff, plenty of lighting, I have recommended this place to several ppl.read full review
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