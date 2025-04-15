Pet friendly dispensaries near you
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDNational Holistic Healing Center25.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recommended National Holistic Healing's excellent services to all specialists. They all get prompts in my eyes. Thanks to you all for your hard work. Great that it's a Black woman-owned business. Excellent service, name some: Lil Micheal, Antoine, Shawn, and co-owner Micheal, and others.read full review
- MEDAdegoke Dispensary26.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Excellent Experience! Great, friendly staff who are very knowledgeable and always ready to help. The customer service is outstanding—they really go above and beyond. There's also a wide variety of products to choose from, which makes shopping easy and convenient. I would highly recommend Adegoke to anyone!read full review
- MEDMiel Wellness29.0 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
I had such a great experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the entire staff was warm, welcoming, and genuinely friendly. They weren’t just helpful, they were patient, which really stood out to me. I had a few questions and they took their time explaining everything in detail. You can tell they’re truly knowledgeable and passionate about what they do. It made me feel confident in what I was purchasing and comfortable throughout the process. I ended up choosing the Buenos Dias – Chili Watermelon Gummies on their recommendation, and they did not disappoint!read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins50.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
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Pet-friendly dispensaries near me
Is your pet a non-service animal and you're worried about leaving them at home or in the car? Find pet-friendly dispensaries that welcome you and your companion. Whether you're browsing for cannabis flower, weed drinks, or THC vapes, these dispensaries offer an animal-friendly shopping experience.