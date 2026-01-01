Dispensaries with senior discounts in Gold Bar, Washington
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All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup26.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup20.2 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore26.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip27.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup32.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins52.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
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