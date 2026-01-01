Dispensaries with industry discounts in Grand Coulee, Washington
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- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins62.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup118.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup122.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup146.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup151.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup153.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins153.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup155.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins162.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins163.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins165.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
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