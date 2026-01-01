Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Grand Coulee, Washington
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- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup71.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup118.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins134.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins163.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins165.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins165.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins170.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins195.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup221.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins225.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup240.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins334.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
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