Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Grays River, Washington
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- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu55.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECSweet Relief - Scappoose, OR.54.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins65.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins68.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins74.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - King CityPickup in under 30 mins76.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup77.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryClosed until 12pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup78.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECBudeezPickup in under 30 mins96.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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