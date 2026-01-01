Dispensaries with industry discounts in Grays River, Washington
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- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria16.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins32.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins55.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company35.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview36.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- MED & RECSweet Relief - Scappoose, OR.54.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins65.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins66.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins72.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
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