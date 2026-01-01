Dispensaries with industry discounts in Greenbank, Washington
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- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins6.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup20.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup29.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup10.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip17.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECGreen Lady - Lynnwood20.9 mi away
Subsequent visits have shown they are covering the 6-8 dollar a gram in flower so to be honest I have to up my review. I really appreciated the 420 sale at the most time of everyone's need and The Purple Pantera is Heavy Metal. Xclusive is my top pick for outdoor mid for the Budgetssuer minded. Covering all bases means saving money for higher grade products which they cover well. They might be putting up with me for some time. Chip aka Warren.read full review
- RECThe Joint - Everett21.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim25.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore27.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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