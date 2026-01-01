Best weed dispensaries in Hoquiam, Washington with authentic reviews
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5. Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary - Aberdeen3.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to 10 dispensaries in Southern/Middle Washington. This is my favorite shop so far. It's the only shop where I totally trusted the workers were listening to me and not just trying to push some product. The vibe was 100% positive. Uncle Ando's had a few odd products I couldn't find anywhere else.read full review
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9. 420 Elma on Main22.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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10. Miller's Marijuana22.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I Just recently moved to the area and have been looking for a dispensary to shop at, Last week I visited my Millers for my first time and have been back several time since..Everytime Ive been greeted at the door with knowledgeable & Friendly staff. I was surprised with the quality product and economical pricing, the budtenders answered all of the questions I had and asked all of the right questions to make sure I was getting a product I would be happy with, and Im very pleased with what Ive got for the amount of money spent, I definitely will be back. Millers has something for every budget, a great selection, and The best budtenders around!!!!!read full review
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