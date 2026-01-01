Dispensaries with military discounts in Hoquiam, Washington
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins45.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup59.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria54.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGanja Vita59.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins70.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins71.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins72.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins74.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
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