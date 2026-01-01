Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ilwaco, Washington
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- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria12.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company28.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins50.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECToday's Herbal Choice - Tillamook58.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I love this place. always have. but this year I was really disappointed with the prices of the clones. I also heard from others in the area the clones had some aphids and stuff and lo and behold I am seeing yellow eggs under my leaves today. the kind people inside the store did however hook me up with good advice in a product to help control the pests. and it's worked out good so far. just have to mention the pricing being 36 dollars each feels awful bad when the clones aren't even pest free.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Tillamook59.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
This dispensary has changed a lot since 2017 when I first moved here and have quickly obtained my loyalty by providing quality flower for my specific needs at the best price. The staff is super knowledgeable and friendly, if I was better with names I'd shout em out for their fast service and good communication. Thanks y'all!read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins71.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu71.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins74.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins78.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECPower Plant on Thurman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins83.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
One of if not THE BEST cannabis shop in NW Portland! Everyone is super friendly and the staff always makes me feel incredibly welcome when you walk in the door. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and always recommend products to try without being pushy. The prices are above average but the quality of the cannabis is definitely worth it. Definitely a 10/10read full review
- MED & RECThe Herbery - Fourth PlainPickup in under 30 mins84.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Always a smooth and easy process when shopping here. I really appreciate that the worker that checks IDs at the front door notes what order of customers have entered and who should be assisted next. The employees always have patience with helping me pick what I’m searching for. They have great brands. Highly recommend. This is my favorite shop to go to.read full review
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins84.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
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