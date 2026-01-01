Dispensaries with military discounts in Ilwaco, Washington
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- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- MED & RECHashstoria12.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company28.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup33.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins50.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview54.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- MED & RECToday's Herbal Choice - Tillamook58.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I love this place. always have. but this year I was really disappointed with the prices of the clones. I also heard from others in the area the clones had some aphids and stuff and lo and behold I am seeing yellow eggs under my leaves today. the kind people inside the store did however hook me up with good advice in a product to help control the pests. and it's worked out good so far. just have to mention the pricing being 36 dollars each feels awful bad when the clones aren't even pest free.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Tillamook59.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
This dispensary has changed a lot since 2017 when I first moved here and have quickly obtained my loyalty by providing quality flower for my specific needs at the best price. The staff is super knowledgeable and friendly, if I was better with names I'd shout em out for their fast service and good communication. Thanks y'all!read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins71.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins74.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins78.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup82.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
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