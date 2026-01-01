Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Kirkland, Washington
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- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup7.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins9.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup13.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup14.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins27.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore6.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House7.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle13.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle13.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
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