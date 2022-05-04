Best weed dispensaries near you with authentic reviews
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED
Takoma Wellness Center128 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- REC
2. Peake Releaf - Adult UsePickup in under 30 mins19.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely Outstanding Store & Exceptional Manager! This store is truly top-notch. The selection is great and they only carry quality products. Selection is well organized, and also easy to browse. The whole place has a welcoming, relaxed vibe that makes you want to browse to see what else you might want. While we were there, one wall was being hand painted by an artist into a mural and it was finished when we returned the next day. Cool. I especially want to highlight Ryan, the manager I dealt with. He helped resolve a small billing issue and went above and beyond to make sure I left completely satisfied. This really made an impression. His professionalism, patience, and genuine care for customers are outstanding - and customer friendly store policies allowed him to take care of me. You don’t see service like this very often anymore, where the staff principals both care and are allowed to do their job to support customer satisfaction. Five stars all the way. I’ll absolutely be returning and recommending this store to everyone I know!read full review
- MED & REC
7. Verilife - Silver SpringPickup in under 30 mins23.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
15. District CannabisPickup28.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED
16. Medz28.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Medz DC cannabis dispensary & weed delivery girl is truly phenomenal. The customer service and the hospitality this retail store offers. It’s just unbelievable and it’s just one of the best things any cannabis dispensary should do. These people are truly a role model in the customer service world they have a wide variety of product and their cannabis flower is actually good. It’s lap tested and official.read full review
- MED & REC
25. Curaleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)17.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
- MED & REC
27. gLeaf - Rockville18.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
28. RISE Dispensaries Bethesda (Adult Use)19.6 mi awayClosed until 9:15am ET
Have always liked the in-store service, but today was a first time online order/delivery experience and it was STELLAR. Major inventory of selections, 30% off everything I chose (edibles), order was exact, delivery on time, and Greg was professional, friendly and helpful. Rise Bethesda is now my new #1 dispensary choice.read full review
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Finding the Best Dispensary Near You
- Legal weed! Yay! Time to visit your local shop aka “weed store“, “pot shop,” or “cannabis store.” The different types of stores that exist in the U.S. are recreational cannabis dispensaries (also known as adult-use cannabis dispensaries), medical marijuana dispensaries, and hemp/CBD retailers. They all operate differently and sell different types of cannabis products. The variety of store types in your area will depend on what your state and local laws allow.
- Wheelchair accessible dispensaries
Accessibility
Discounts
- Birthday dispensary discounts
- Financial hardship dispensary discounts
- First responder dispensary discounts
- First-time customer dispensary discounts
- Frontline worker dispensary discounts
- Industry dispensary discounts
- Veteran & military dispensary discounts
- Native American dispensary discounts
- Senior dispensary discounts
- Student dispensary discounts
- UFCW member dispensary discounts
Amenities
- ATM available on-site dispensaries
- Drive-thru dispensaries
- Pet-friendly dispensaries
- Dispensaries with on-site parking
Hours
Recreational / Medical
Ownership
- Black owned dispensaries
- Arab/Middle Eastern owned dispensaries
- Asian owned dispensaries
- Disability owned dispensaries
- Indigenous owned dispensaries
- Latinx owned dispensaries
- LGBTQIA owned dispensaries
- Pacific Islander owned dispensaries
- Veteran owned dispensaries
- Woman owned dispensaries
Accepted Payments
States that have recreational dispensaries
- Traveling? The following states allow recreational dispensaries:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, DC
- Guam
States that have medical dispensaries only
- Make sure the state you are traveling to accepts the medical card from the state you are from.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Puerto Rico
- US Virgin Islands
What to know about recreational dispensaries
Recreational cannabis dispensaries, also known as “adult-use dispensaries,” are only allowed to operate in states and territories where cannabis has been legalized, must be licensed by the state, and are the only place you can buy legal weed from if you’re not a medical cannabis patient. Generally, any adult 21 years of age or older (with valid photo ID) may visit and shop at these dispensaries.
These dispensaries and the products they sell are highly regulated and subject to various safety standards required by state cannabis law. State laws also determine the types of products that may be sold at recreational dispensaries, how much product may be purchased at once, and whether dispensaries may offer delivery services. It’s helpful to familiarize yourself with your state’s marijuana laws before you decide to visit a recreational dispensary. Leafly’s legalization guide may be helpful.
What to know about medical dispensaries
Medical marijuana dispensaries are different from recreational dispensaries because they require you to have a valid medical marijuana card. Medical marijuana is sometimes priced or taxed at a lower rate than recreational cannabis. Medical cannabis patients also may have fewer restrictions when it comes to how much weed you can purchase and how much THC products can contain.
Like recreational dispensaries, medical dispensaries are also highly regulated and subject to various safety standards and requirements under the state cannabis laws.
Ordering weed online with Leafly
Visiting a dispensary is fun and exciting, but can be overwhelming. Enhance your visit by using Leafly to get dispensary hours, directions, phone numbers, and other basic info. Shop dispensary menus and either order online for pickup or make a list to show the bud-tender.
Looking for a weed deal? Leafly dispensary deals - found here.
Some states allow weed delivery - place your weed orders here.
Frequently asked questions
What are the best dispensaries near me?
Browse the best dispensaries near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, top deals, and more.
What do I need to bring to a dispensary?
Make sure you have your medical marijuana card if visiting a medical dispensary.