Dispensaries with senior discounts in Lacey, Washington
Results 1-30 of 455
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company17.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLucid - Puyallup26.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- RECGanja Vita28.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins38.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup51.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup55.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.