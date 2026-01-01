Pet friendly dispensaries in Lake Forest Park, Washington
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- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup1.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins4.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup7.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup8.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup9.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins20.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup10.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup21.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins3.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup16.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore1.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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