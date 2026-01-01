Dispensaries with senior discounts in Lake Stevens, Washington
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- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup10.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup13.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup21.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup25.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup3.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip7.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore19.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House27.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon29.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is by far my favorite shop in town! The deals they have are always 25% off and always consistent with what I am looking for. The selection is great but also the budtenders there are INCREDIBLY nice and knowledgeable, I refer my friends here all the time and haven’t heard a bad comment yet, everyone seems to be very pleased with this shop. Amazing atmosphere and it always smells so good, they definitely know how to hook you up with what you’re looking for.read full review
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District29.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
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