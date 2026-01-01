Pet friendly dispensaries in Lake Stevens, Washington
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- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup13.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup13.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup14.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup21.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup25.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup3.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip7.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECThe Joint - Everett9.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- RECGreen Lady - Lynnwood14.2 mi away
Subsequent visits have shown they are covering the 6-8 dollar a gram in flower so to be honest I have to up my review. I really appreciated the 420 sale at the most time of everyone's need and The Purple Pantera is Heavy Metal. Xclusive is my top pick for outdoor mid for the Budgetssuer minded. Covering all bases means saving money for higher grade products which they cover well. They might be putting up with me for some time. Chip aka Warren.read full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore19.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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