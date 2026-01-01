Dispensaries with military discounts in Maple Valley, Washington
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- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins12.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins17.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup26.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn9.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle16.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup18.2 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Leaves - Tacoma Recreational22.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Every time I come to shop here I am always greeted as a close friend. I come in the mornings mostly and Scotty, Kyla, Delaney and Emmett are always so wonderful. No matter what weird questions I have or if my indecisiveness gets the best of me, they have the perfect recommendations and so much knowledge to share. This amazing place will always be my number one choice. Thank you Emerald Leaves.read full review
- MED & RECHerbs House24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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