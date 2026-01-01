Best weed dispensaries in Moxee, Washington with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1793
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
1. The Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup4.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & REC
6. Yakima Weed Company - South5.0 mi awayOpen until 10:45pm PT
- REC
11. The Slow Burn - Yakima9.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
BEST PLACE IN TOWN TO GET CANNABIS BEST PRICES BEST PEOPLE MOST KNOWLEDGE!!’ Everyone here is very kind goes above and beyond, hands down best stores are the original store in union gap, the 40th store at least from my experience! But hands down the BEST prices for QUALITY! They have the best RSO selection and actually understand how cannabinoids work in isolate forms and blends, best local to get your recreational or medicinal bud in town, what sells this place the most is the staff, I can’t speak for this company enough!read full review
- REC
14. The Bake Shop - GeorgePickup44.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & REC
16. GoodBuds - Quincy5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- MED & REC
17. The Happy Crop Shoppe - East WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins58.9 mi awayOpen until 11pm PT
- REC
19. The Green Shelf31.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
All of the staff are incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about the products. The budtenders are more than happy to share their experiences and mini reviews of taste with different strains and are prepared to make recommendations on the spot. They are always getting new inventory and also the returning favorites, and running out of weed is almost something to look forward to so I can return and experience their customer service again.read full review
- REC
27. Green2Go - Pasco59.0 mi away
I love how knowledgeable everyone is. I’m a medical marijuana patient, I can tell them my symptoms, and they come back with a large assortment of products to help me get through the day. I love the staff at both Pasco and Finely, I’ve been with this store since 2017, they’ve never let me down, they are an amazing company, they really care and give back to our community too!read full review
- MED & REC
29. The Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins61.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.