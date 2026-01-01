Dispensaries with industry discounts in Newport, Washington
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- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane36.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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