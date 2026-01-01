Dispensaries with military discounts in Newport, Washington
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- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane Valley1 dealPickup36.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins36.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane36.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - LibbyPickup in under 30 mins69.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
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