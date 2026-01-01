Dispensaries with senior discounts in Newport, Washington
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- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane36.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECBig Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls1 deal129.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup129.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup136.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
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