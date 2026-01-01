Dispensaries with parking on-site in North Bend, Washington
Results 1-30 of 610
All Dispensary results
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins3.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup18.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECCliff's Cannabis13.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn23.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District25.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore28.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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