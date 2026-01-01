Dispensaries with senior discounts in Oak Harbor, Washington
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- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins15.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup24.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup14.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECLucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon16.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is by far my favorite shop in town! The deals they have are always 25% off and always consistent with what I am looking for. The selection is great but also the budtenders there are INCREDIBLY nice and knowledgeable, I refer my friends here all the time and haven’t heard a bad comment yet, everyone seems to be very pleased with this shop. Amazing atmosphere and it always smells so good, they definitely know how to hook you up with what you’re looking for.read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley23.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- MED & RECBud Hut - San Juan Island25.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim26.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECSouth Bellingham Buds29.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
They are so fantastic! I needed a lot of help with so many questions I had when they were out of what I was after.Very patient and fixed me up with a backup strain.Also,the strains that I was looking for are nearly impossible to find,but they have them!(just ran out of one).The prices are good,friendly people(and I can really ramble on)I am very picky about where I shop, this will be only the 3rd store that I will be giving my husband's money to LOL,and I'm sooo happy I found it.Great location you can get off and on the interstate very easy from north or south bound I-5.I can't wait for another visit or online order from Leafly.read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins32.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup33.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup39.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup42.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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