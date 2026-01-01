Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Ocean Shores, Washington
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins58.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company52.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria58.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins80.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins82.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins83.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins84.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins86.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup100.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins102.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins103.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu105.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
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