Dispensaries with industry discounts in Okanogan, Washington
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- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup119.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup128.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup132.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins132.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup132.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup135.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins137.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins150.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
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