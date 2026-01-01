Dispensaries with student discounts in Okanogan, Washington
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- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins242.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup244.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- King Green IndustriesPickup245.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins250.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins254.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup278.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins279.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins285.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
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