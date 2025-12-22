Best weed dispensaries in Omak, Washington with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1723
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. Forbidden Cannabis Club - Okanogan2.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC
13. The Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins76.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- MED & REC
15. The Happy Crop Shoppe - East WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins77.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
- MED & REC
16. GoodBuds - Quincy5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- REC
17. The Bake Shop - GeorgePickup93.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & REC
18. Toker Friendly - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins105.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
- REC
21. Spokane Green Leaf4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins108.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & REC
22. 4:20 Friendly - Spokane5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins108.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
This is my favorite pot store in Spokane. It's small so they don't have a shitwarehouse of products to go through. And also everything they do carry is all very good quality or better. The staff has always been top tier. Great conversation and they're always good at picking out for me whatever will go best with my mood at the time. Conveniently close to the airport so its my favorite first pitstop whenever returning home after traveling. Parking is great. Really 10/10read full review
- MED & REC
24. Cannabis and Glass - Spokane2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins109.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & REC
28. Cannabis and Glass - Spokane Valley2 dealsPickup115.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.