Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Omak, Washington
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- MED & RECThe Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins76.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup93.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins109.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane Valley1 dealPickup115.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup122.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup131.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup132.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins135.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup136.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup136.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins140.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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