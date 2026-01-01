Pet friendly dispensaries in Omak, Washington
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- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup93.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins123.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup131.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup132.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup132.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup136.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup139.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins140.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins154.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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