Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Oroville, Washington
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- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup129.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins147.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins162.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins209.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins236.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup240.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins240.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins243.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins244.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins257.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup281.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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