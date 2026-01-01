Dispensaries with student discounts in Otis Orchards-East Farms, Washington
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- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane14.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup139.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup154.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins155.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins244.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins245.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins301.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
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